INSV Kaundinya: Embarking on a Historic Maritime Journey

INSV Kaundinya, a recreation of a 5th-century vessel, embarks on its maiden voyage from Gujarat to Oman. Named after legendary mariner Kaundinya, the ship demonstrates India's maritime history. Built with ancient techniques, it reinstates cultural ties, facilitated by a collaboration between the Indian Navy, Ministry of Culture, and Hodi Innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:09 IST
INSV Kaundinya: Embarking on a Historic Maritime Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally-constructed stitched ship, has begun its inaugural overseas voyage from Gujarat to Oman, reviving historical maritime pathways. This vessel, inspired by a fifth-century ship depiction from the Ajanta Caves, serves as a testament to India's maritime legacy.

The ship's construction is a technological feat, reflecting the ancient artisanal techniques used, employing coir rope and coconut fibres, a process led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran. The project is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the initiative on social media, emphasizing the vessel's symbolic representation of India's historical sea prowess. INSV Kaundinya retraces ancient trading routes, ensuring historical and cultural reverence while highlighting modern naval capabilities.

