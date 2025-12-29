Left Menu

Political Power Struggle: Karnataka's CM Speculation Heats Up

Karnataka faces a political power struggle as MLA Iqbal Hussain predicts D K Shivakumar will replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in early January. The Congress party navigates leadership speculations, fueled by a prior 2023 power-sharing pact, as they hit the halfway mark of their five-year term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanagara | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:58 IST
Political Power Struggle: Karnataka's CM Speculation Heats Up
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scene is heating up with a potential leadership change. Iqbal Hussain, Congress MLA, predicts that Deputy CM D K Shivakumar will ascend to the Chief Minister's office come January.

The prediction comes as the Congress party reaches the halfway point of its tenure, struggling with internal power dynamics amid a 2023 pact between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

While Siddaramaiah asserts his position with backing from the Congress high command, the whispers of a change in leadership continue to be fueled by Hussain's confident predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

