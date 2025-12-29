Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Russia and Ukraine Dispute Drone Attack

The Russian government, led by President Vladimir Putin, claims a Ukrainian drone attack targeted a Russian presidential residence. Ukraine denies these charges, calling them fabrications. This incident complicates ongoing peace negotiations discussed between Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, who have spoken regarding the situation.

Updated: 29-12-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:59 IST
In a high-stakes move, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed former U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia is reconsidering its stance in peace negotiations following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian presidential asset. Moscow's claims have been strongly refuted by Ukraine, which states that Russia's allegations are false and intended to disrupt diplomatic progress.

According to a Kremlin spokesperson, Yuri Ushakov, the conversation between Putin and Trump took place on Monday. During the dialogue, Putin discussed the implications of the supposed drone assault with Trump and his advisors, emphasizing that this would impact Russia's future diplomatic strategy.

Ukraine remains firm in its dismissal of Russian accusations, insisting that the incident is a ploy by Moscow to harm ongoing discussions aimed at achieving lasting peace. The situation remains tense as the international community watches closely for further developments.

