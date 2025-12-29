Tensions Rise as Russia and Ukraine Dispute Drone Attack

In a high-stakes move, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed former U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia is reconsidering its stance in peace negotiations following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian presidential asset. Moscow's claims have been strongly refuted by Ukraine, which states that Russia's allegations are false and intended to disrupt diplomatic progress.

According to a Kremlin spokesperson, Yuri Ushakov, the conversation between Putin and Trump took place on Monday. During the dialogue, Putin discussed the implications of the supposed drone assault with Trump and his advisors, emphasizing that this would impact Russia's future diplomatic strategy.

Ukraine remains firm in its dismissal of Russian accusations, insisting that the incident is a ploy by Moscow to harm ongoing discussions aimed at achieving lasting peace. The situation remains tense as the international community watches closely for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)