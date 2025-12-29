RBI's Employee Data: Shifts in Banking Workforce Dynamics
The RBI data shows a decline in private sector bank employees for FY25, while government banks saw a slight increase. The overall rise in banking workforce was mainly due to small finance banks, which added nearly 16,000 employees. ICICI Bank faced a significant drop in its employee numbers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:57 IST
- Country:
- India
According to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), private sector banks experienced a drop in total employee numbers in fiscal year 2025, whereas their government-owned counterparts witnessed a modest rise.
This overall increase in banking personnel was largely driven by small finance banks, noted for their substantial hiring.
ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, notably reduced its workforce, creating a prominent contrast with public sector banks like SBI, which reported an increase in its employee base.
(With inputs from agencies.)