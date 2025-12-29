Tragedy Abroad: Telangana Friends United in Life & Death
Two childhood friends from Telangana, Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, tragically lost their lives in a road accident in California while touring. Both engineering graduates from Hyderabad, they pursued higher education in the US before the incident. A local politician vowed to assist in repatriating their remains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:04 IST
In a tragic turn of events, two childhood friends from Telangana, Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, died in a road accident in Bishop City, California.
The women, both 24, were touring the United States when tragedy struck.
After completing their engineering degrees in Hyderabad, they went to the US in 2022 for their Master's studies.
Despite their efforts to establish a career abroad, fate had different plans.
BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra expressed his sorrow and assured the families that he would liaise with officials to repatriate their bodies to India.
