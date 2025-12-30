Left Menu

Illustrious Figures Shine in King's New Year Honours List

The New Year honours list celebrates over 1,157 individuals across politics, sport, arts, and community service, with notable figures like actor Idris Elba and ice dancers Torvill and Dean receiving knighthoods. England women's soccer coach Sarina Wiegman also earned an honorary damehood for her team's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 04:02 IST
Illustrious Figures Shine in King's New Year Honours List

The prestigious New Year honours list, released on Monday, has recognized over 1,157 individuals for their exceptional contributions across various fields, including politics, sports, the arts, and community service. Highlighted among these were esteemed actor Idris Elba and legendary ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who were awarded knighthoods for their impressive achievements.

Elba, acclaimed for his roles in 'Luther' and 'The Wire,' was specifically honored for his impactful anti-knife crime initiatives. Ice dancers Torvill and Dean, celebrated for their perfect-score 1984 Olympic Bolero routine, were both recognized—with Dean receiving a knighthood and Torvill being made a dame.

In a nod to England's soccer triumphs, coach Sarina Wiegman received an honorary damehood following the women's team's consecutive Euro victories. Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the list for honoring individuals who selflessly advance community strength. Among others, Cynthia Erivo and Warwick Davis were acknowledged alongside business leaders like Sainsbury's CEO Simon Roberts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Secures $8.6 Billion F-15 Contract for Israel

Boeing Secures $8.6 Billion F-15 Contract for Israel

 United States
2
Trump and Netanyahu: Allies in Conflict and Peace

Trump and Netanyahu: Allies in Conflict and Peace

 Global
3
Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel

Boeing Secures Massive $8.6 Billion Deal for F-15 Jets in Israel

 Global
4
Controversy Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

Controversy Over Israel's Recognition of Somaliland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025