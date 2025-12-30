The Philadelphia Eagles secured a narrow 13-12 victory against the Buffalo Bills, ensuring the New England Patriots' triumph in the AFC East. Jake Elliott's decisive field goal, along with a critical block by Jalen Carter, thwarted Buffalo's fourth-quarter resurgence.

Toronto FC has bolstered their lineup by acquiring Brazilian defender Matheus Pereira, who joins from CD Santa Clara. Pereira's contract extends through the 2027-28 MLS season, offering stability to Toronto's defensive strategy.

Nick Kyrgios prevailed over Aryna Sabalenka in the modern 'Battle of the Sexes' which sparked discussions on gender equality in tennis. Critics argued that such matches risk overshadowing the progress made in women's sports.

