Nayib Bukele: El Salvador's Maverick Leader Eyes Extended Reign

Nayib Bukele, the controversial President of El Salvador, expressed aspirations to remain in power for another decade in an interview with Spanish YouTuber TheGrefg. Despite criticism regarding the constitutionality of his extended tenure, Bukele remains confident in his popular support, having already secured a second term amid constitutional constraints.

Following a reform in July by the ruling party-controlled Congress, which scrapped term limits, Bukele is now permitted to pursue a third term. The reform also rescheduled the forthcoming presidential election to 2027, at which time a six-year term will be up for grabs.

Legal scholars both domestically and internationally have raised concerns about the legality of Bukele's maneuvers to hold onto power. Meanwhile, human rights advocates criticize Bukele's alleged human rights abuses during his crackdowns on crime. However, Bukele maintains his focus on public security and insists that retaining power is ultimately up to the Salvadoran electorate.