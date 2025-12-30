Left Menu

Nayib Bukele: El Salvador's Maverick Leader Eyes Extended Reign

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, currently in his second term, has expressed interest in extending his presidency by another decade, citing popular support. His attempt to run for a third term, enabled by recent constitutional changes, faces legal scrutiny over constitutional limits on consecutive reelection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 05:31 IST
Nayib Bukele: El Salvador's Maverick Leader Eyes Extended Reign
Nayib Bukele

Nayib Bukele, the controversial President of El Salvador, expressed aspirations to remain in power for another decade in an interview with Spanish YouTuber TheGrefg. Despite criticism regarding the constitutionality of his extended tenure, Bukele remains confident in his popular support, having already secured a second term amid constitutional constraints.

Following a reform in July by the ruling party-controlled Congress, which scrapped term limits, Bukele is now permitted to pursue a third term. The reform also rescheduled the forthcoming presidential election to 2027, at which time a six-year term will be up for grabs.

Legal scholars both domestically and internationally have raised concerns about the legality of Bukele's maneuvers to hold onto power. Meanwhile, human rights advocates criticize Bukele's alleged human rights abuses during his crackdowns on crime. However, Bukele maintains his focus on public security and insists that retaining power is ultimately up to the Salvadoran electorate.

TRENDING

1
Resilience Amidst Crisis: Surviving the Cold in Ukraine's Power Struggle

Resilience Amidst Crisis: Surviving the Cold in Ukraine's Power Struggle

 Global
2
Ilia Malinin's Olympic Ambitions: Skating through Three Cycles

Ilia Malinin's Olympic Ambitions: Skating through Three Cycles

 Global
3
Colombia's Minimum Wage Hike

Colombia's Minimum Wage Hike

 Global
4
Justice Mission 2025: Taiwan's Stand for Independence

Justice Mission 2025: Taiwan's Stand for Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025