As Russian airstrikes on Ukraine continue, residents like Olena Pazhydaieva endure life in the cold without power or heat. Residents of Vyshhorod, a town near Kyiv, have turned to community shelters, known as 'resilience points,' to continue their daily routines.

Pazhydaieva, along with her son, seeks warmth and connectivity in these makeshift havens. Local families find innovative ways to adapt, with shared spaces allowing people to charge devices and access the internet amidst widespread blackouts impacting 19,000 in the Kyiv region alone.

Despite diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, skepticism prevails. Remarks by figures such as former U.S. President Donald Trump foster doubt among Ukrainians like Pazhydaieva, highlighting the dissonance between political dialogue and ground realities.