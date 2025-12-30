Left Menu

Mizoram 2025: A Year of Triumph and Tribulation

In 2025, Mizoram made remarkable strides as it became India's first fully literate state and gained rail connectivity, while facing challenges such as political unrest, humanitarian crises, and natural disasters. Key developments included the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme and the state being named the Ginger Capital of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:14 IST
Mizoram, a northeastern state in India, made headlines in 2025 by achieving the status of the country's first fully literate state, boasting a literacy rate of 98.2%. This milestone was decades in the making, with roots tracing back to the arrival of Christian missionaries and the establishment of the first school in 1894.

The inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line further connected Mizoram to the national railway network, marking a significant infrastructure development. However, the state also faced numerous challenges, including political protests, a rodent outbreak, and increased refugee inflows due to regional instability.

Despite these struggles, Mizoram was recognized as the 'Ginger Capital of India,' and new health policies like the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme aimed to bolster the well-being of its citizens. The state navigated complex socio-political and economic landscapes with resilience and determination.

