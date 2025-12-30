Groundbreaking Inauguration: Dhruv NG Helicopter Takes Indian Aviation Sector by Storm

In a significant development for the Indian aerospace industry, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the Dhruv NG, a next-generation civil helicopter designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The helicopter marks a pivotal moment in India's aviation journey, heralding the nation's strides toward self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing.

The Dhruv NG is a sophisticated, multi-role helicopter equipped with twin Shakti engines, advanced avionics, and a modern glass cockpit. Engineered to withstand the demands of the Indian terrain and the global civil aviation market, it represents a new era for HAL, which is now diversifying beyond its traditional defense-focused projects.

With features such as crashworthy seats, vibration control, and a configurable cabin for various civilian roles, the Dhruv NG is set to become a key player in air transport, emergency services, and disaster relief. This innovative helicopter underscores India's ambitions to enhance its aviation infrastructure and strengthen indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)