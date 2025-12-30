Jacob Bethell: England's Rising Star Shines at Melbourne

Jacob Bethell emerged as an unexpected hero for England in the critical fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite the pressure of a massive crowd of 94,000 and a tough pitch, Bethell, a last-minute replacement for Ollie Pope, demonstrated his capability and poise at just 22 years of age.

His initial performance during the Boxing Day match yielded only a single run from five balls, but his second innings portrayed why England has high hopes for him. Delivering a steady 40 off 46 balls, Bethell was instrumental in averting an Ashes whitewash and marking England's first victory in an Australian test in 15 years.

Reflecting on his experience, Bethell commented on the nerves faced due to the occasion rather than the crowd size. His IPL tenure, although costing him some first-class matches, including a significant one against Zimbabwe, equipped him to handle the pressure. Bethell, now eyeing the number three spot for the upcoming Sydney test, continues to embrace the challenges and opportunities of playing high-stakes cricket.

