Controversy Surrounds Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan'

Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan' is facing international attention and criticism. The teaser, released on Khan's birthday, drew ire from Chinese media for allegedly misrepresenting facts. The film, spotlighting the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, is set for release on April 17, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:50 IST
Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan' (Photo/ Video grab of teaser by @BeingSalmanKhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Salman Khan's latest film project, 'Battle of Galwan', is attracting significant global attention following the release of its teaser on the actor's birthday, December 27. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, depicts the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, a sensitive event involving the loss of 20 Indian soldiers.

China's state-run media outlet, the Global Times, has criticized the film, accusing it of distorting facts related to the border conflict. They assert that such dramatizations do not alter the sovereignty of a nation's territory, despite the film's over-the-top narrative.

Adding to the fervor, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 'Galwan War Memorial', commemorating the soldiers who died in the clashes. 'Battle of Galwan', which also features actress Chitrangda Singh, is scheduled to premiere in theatres on April 17, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

