Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates for BJP Resurgence in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, aiming for a BJP victory to restore the state's legacy, promise development, and improve welfare. He criticized the current ruling Trinamool Congress for misgovernance and pledged to curb illegal immigration through a national grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:44 IST
Amit Shah Advocates for BJP Resurgence in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that the people of West Bengal are committed to electing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the impending assembly polls. Shah emphasized the BJP's plans to restore the state's historical legacy while concentrating on development and welfare programs for the less privileged.

While addressing the media, Shah accused Mamata Banerjee's current administration of fostering "misgovernance" and enabling the infiltration of illegal immigrants into the state. He referenced December 30 as a day of pride for all Indians, commemorating Subhash Chandra Bose's 1943 flag-hoisting in Port Blair.

Shah assured the citizens that upon the BJP's ascendancy to power, Bengal's heritage will be revitalized, with a focus on economic advancement and prioritization of poor welfare. He stressed the importance of erecting a national grid to halt illegal border crossings, aiming to eliminate the infiltration issue entirely. This visit occurs as tensions rise over the ongoing revision of the state's electoral roll, amid resistance from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India
2
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

 Global
3
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

 India
4
Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025