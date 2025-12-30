Amit Shah Advocates for BJP Resurgence in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that the people of West Bengal are committed to electing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the impending assembly polls. Shah emphasized the BJP's plans to restore the state's historical legacy while concentrating on development and welfare programs for the less privileged.

While addressing the media, Shah accused Mamata Banerjee's current administration of fostering "misgovernance" and enabling the infiltration of illegal immigrants into the state. He referenced December 30 as a day of pride for all Indians, commemorating Subhash Chandra Bose's 1943 flag-hoisting in Port Blair.

Shah assured the citizens that upon the BJP's ascendancy to power, Bengal's heritage will be revitalized, with a focus on economic advancement and prioritization of poor welfare. He stressed the importance of erecting a national grid to halt illegal border crossings, aiming to eliminate the infiltration issue entirely. This visit occurs as tensions rise over the ongoing revision of the state's electoral roll, amid resistance from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)