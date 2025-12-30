The Unseen 'Black Panther 2': Coogler's Original Vision

Director Ryan Coogler had crafted a 180-page script for 'Black Panther 2' featuring T'Challa confronting the villain Namor amidst an important ritual, only to completely alter it after Chadwick Boseman's death. Boseman succumbed to colon cancer in 2020, significantly influencing the direction of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

In a recent podcast, Coogler, 39, shared the impact of Boseman's illness on his plans. Coogler described the original script as a showcase for Boseman's talent, emphasizing how much had been invested in exploring the actor's abilities, which were only partially tapped in the first film.

The centerpiece of Coogler's vision was the Ritual of 8, pushing a father-son bond to the forefront against Namor's threat. Though this script never materialized, Coogler again delves into the Marvel universe for the impending third installment of 'Black Panther'.

