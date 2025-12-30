Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Global Currencies Surge Amid Fed's Policy Shifts

The dollar steadied ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes release, showing a potential downside amid liquidity pressures. Analysts expect further Fed rate cuts, contributing to dollar weakening. Conversely, the euro and yuan gain strength, with the yuan breaching key psychological levels against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:11 IST
Dollar Dips as Global Currencies Surge Amid Fed's Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar maintained stability on Tuesday as traders awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting. Amid diminished liquidity typical of the holiday season, the U.S. currency faced pressure, anticipating a near 10% drop this year—the worst since 2017.

Analysts suggest the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes might bolster expectations for continued rate cuts, with traders already pricing in additional cuts by 2026. The euro and sterling are set for yearly gains, rising to $1.1767 and $1.3508 respectively, while the dollar index targets a significant 9.6% annual decline.

Conversely, China's yuan surged past a key psychological threshold against the dollar for the first time in 2-1/2 years amid robust exporter activity. The Japanese yen also saw movements, driven primarily by growth expectations and less by monetary policy, according to market experts.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Command Karnataka's Budget?

Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Command Karnataka's Budget?

 India
2
New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

 India
3
European Markets Defy Holiday Lull with Resilient Gains

European Markets Defy Holiday Lull with Resilient Gains

 Global
4
Chennai's Residential Boom: Navigating Real Estate Dynamics in 2026

Chennai's Residential Boom: Navigating Real Estate Dynamics in 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025