NTPC Expands Solar Footprint with Khavda Commissioning

Power giant NTPC has made strides in its renewable energy commitments with the commissioning of nearly 14 MW of solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat. This move was undertaken through a step-down subsidiary, reflecting the company's strategic focus on sustainable energy.

As of Tuesday, the new solar capacity propels NTPC's total installed and commercial capacity to an impressive 85,637 MW, according to an official exchange filing by the company. This advancement plays a vital role in NTPC's broader green energy objectives.

The specific 13.98 MW capacity, operational since the early hours of December 30, 2025, marks a key development in NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's 1,255 MW venture under the CPSU scheme's Phase-II Tranche-III. NTPC REL operates as a fully-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, cementing its role in the company's renewable energy endeavors.