Left Menu

NTPC Expands Solar Footprint with Khavda Commissioning

NTPC has commenced operations of 14 MW of solar power at Khavda in Gujarat. This development raises the company's total capacity to 85,637 MW. The project is a part of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's initiatives under the CPSU scheme, Phase-II, Tranche-III.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:10 IST
NTPC Expands Solar Footprint with Khavda Commissioning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power giant NTPC has made strides in its renewable energy commitments with the commissioning of nearly 14 MW of solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat. This move was undertaken through a step-down subsidiary, reflecting the company's strategic focus on sustainable energy.

As of Tuesday, the new solar capacity propels NTPC's total installed and commercial capacity to an impressive 85,637 MW, according to an official exchange filing by the company. This advancement plays a vital role in NTPC's broader green energy objectives.

The specific 13.98 MW capacity, operational since the early hours of December 30, 2025, marks a key development in NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's 1,255 MW venture under the CPSU scheme's Phase-II Tranche-III. NTPC REL operates as a fully-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, cementing its role in the company's renewable energy endeavors.

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

 Global
2
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
3
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
4
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025