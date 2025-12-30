Sunita Williams to Inspire at Kerala Literature Festival 2026

Former NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will take part in the upcoming Kerala Literature Festival, set to begin on January 22, as confirmed by organizers. At age 60, Williams has accumulated over 300 days in space and aims to share her celestial experiences, touching on themes such as science, exploration, leadership, and the untamed spirit of human curiosity.

KLF sees Williams as a symbol of bold exploration and rigorous discipline, embodying the essence of stretching human boundaries. 'Her participation will inspire audiences across generations,' stated Ravi DeeCee, Managing Director of DC Books.

The 2026 Kerala Literature Festival promises a diverse lineup of over 500 speakers, including acclaimed Nobel Laureates and renowned personalities, further asserting its global significance with Germany as the featured guest nation.

