Isha Malviya's Big Screen Debut with 'Ishqa'n De Lekhe'

Isha Malviya, who rose to fame with her appearance on 'Bigg Boss 17,' is set to make her cinematic debut in the Punjabi film 'Ishqa'n De Lekhe', directed by Manvir Brar and written by Jassi Lohka.

The film, which is expected to hit theaters on March 6, 2026, will feature Gurnam Bhullar alongside Malviya. Known for her role as Jasmine Kaur Ahluwalia in the television series 'Udaariyaan,' Malviya's transition to film has generated significant buzz.

The movie's music is composed by talents like Avvy Sra, Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev, Himanshu Sharma, Gurnam Bhullar, and V Rakx, with Jaswinder Lahri as executive producer. Fans eagerly await the release, as reflected in Malviya's Instagram post revealing the film poster and release date.

