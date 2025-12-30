Left Menu

Digital Discounts on Unreserved Rail Tickets: RailOne App Revolutionizes Booking

The Railway Ministry announced a 3% discount on unreserved ticket purchases via the RailOne app using digital payments from January 14 to July 14, 2026. This initiative aims to encourage digital bookings, complementing the existing 3% cashback offer through R-wallet. Feedback on this proposal will be assessed in May.

Updated: 30-12-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:33 IST
The Railway Ministry is set to introduce a 3% discount for unreserved ticket purchases using the RailOne app and any digital payment method. This promotion will run from January 14 to July 14, 2026, as part of efforts to promote digital transactions.

Currently, customers benefit from a 3% cashback when booking unreserved tickets via the R-wallet payment on the RailOne app. However, the new offer extends the discount to all digital payment options. A December 30, 2026, letter from the Railway Ministry to the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) requested necessary software adjustments to implement these changes.

The move is aimed at increasing digital bookings and is limited to unreserved tickets purchased through the RailOne app. The existing cashback scheme will persist, offering more incentives for app users. The ministry has asked CRIS to provide feedback by May to evaluate the proposal's efficacy.

