Constitutional Clash: Punjab's Resolution Against VB-G RAM G Act

In a significant political confrontation, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has labeled the Punjab assembly's resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act as undemocratic and contrary to the principles set forth in the Constitution. Chouhan condemned the AAP-led Punjab government's actions, asserting that states have a constitutional duty to adhere to Parliamentary laws.

The move by the Punjab government challenges the Act, claiming that the BJP-led Centre aims to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister, presented the resolution for discussion, sparking a heated debate.

Chouhan dismissed these actions as mere opposition politics devoid of constructive criticism. He underscored allegations of corruption within Punjab's administration of MGNREGA, citing unaddressed financial discrepancies and inadequate social audits, thus questioning the viability of such political maneuvers without addressing underlying issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)