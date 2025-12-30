Left Menu

Teen Skier Sets Record on Icy Quest to the South Pole

Kaamya Karthikeyan, at 18, becomes the youngest Indian to ski to the South Pole, enduring harsh weather to achieve this feat. She embarked on a 115 km journey, aiming for the Explorers Grand Slam. The Indian Navy hails her achievement as an inspiration for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:24 IST
Braving the biting cold and fierce winds, 18-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan has etched her name in history as the youngest Indian to ski to the South Pole. The daughter of a naval officer faced -30°C weather to trek nearly 115 kilometers across the icy terrain, pulling a sled with expedition essentials.

Celebrating her accomplishment, the Indian Navy posted a congratulatory message, stating that Kaamya is not only the youngest Indian but also the second-youngest female worldwide to reach the South Pole on skis.

Kaamya's journey is part of her ambitious goal to achieve the Explorers Grand Slam, which involves climbing the tallest peaks on all seven continents and skiing to both the North and South Poles. Her previous achievements include completing the Seven Summits Challenge, a feat that encompasses the ascent of Mount Everest. The Navy expressed their admiration and wished her success in her upcoming North Pole adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

