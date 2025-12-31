Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh's Involvement in Road Blockade Sparks Controversy
Former MP Dhananjay Singh and others face legal action for allegedly constructing a wall on a public road in Lucknow, sparking local protests. Vinay Singh, a block pramukh, reportedly threatened residents with armed force. Charges of rioting and casteist abuse have been filed following the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Former MP Dhananjay Singh and block pramukh of Maharajganj, Vinay Singh, have been legally implicated for allegedly building a wall on a public road in Lucknow, disrupting resident access.
On Monday, Vinay Singh allegedly arrived with a posse of armed men to intimidate local residents protesting the construction. Allegations of death threats and forced phone conversations with Dhananjay Singh were reported, adding to the controversy.
The police have filed charges of rioting and caste-based abuses against 10 individuals, inciting significant concern about the misuse of power amid ongoing legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran's Protest Wave Over Economic Turmoil Swells into Universities
Kerala's Showdown: LDF's Bold Protest Against Central Financial Policies
Iran's Economic Turmoil: Protests Over Cost of Living Escalate
Unrest in Iran: Protests Surge Amid Economic Crisis
Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation