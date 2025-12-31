Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh's Involvement in Road Blockade Sparks Controversy

Former MP Dhananjay Singh and block pramukh of Maharajganj, Vinay Singh, have been legally implicated for allegedly building a wall on a public road in Lucknow, disrupting resident access.

On Monday, Vinay Singh allegedly arrived with a posse of armed men to intimidate local residents protesting the construction. Allegations of death threats and forced phone conversations with Dhananjay Singh were reported, adding to the controversy.

The police have filed charges of rioting and caste-based abuses against 10 individuals, inciting significant concern about the misuse of power amid ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)