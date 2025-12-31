Left Menu

Israel Halts Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza: NGOs Push Back

Israel has suspended over 30 humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, from Gaza for not complying with new registration rules. These rules are said to prevent militant exploitation, but affected organizations argue they are arbitrary and will harm Gaza's civilians in need of aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Tuesday, Israel announced the suspension of operations for more than two dozen humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip, citing non-compliance with new registration rules as the cause. Among the affected groups are notable organizations like Doctors Without Borders and CARE.

The Israeli government claims these regulations aim to curb potential infiltrations by Hamas and other militant groups into aid organizations. However, the suspended organizations have expressed concerns that these measures are arbitrary and could significantly impact the civilian population in Gaza, which desperately requires humanitarian aid.

Despite Israel's allegations that Hamas has been siphoning off aid supplies, UN and other aid groups have refuted these claims. The newly implemented rules necessitate aid organizations to register their workers and provide comprehensive details of their operations. More than 30 organizations, accounting for approximately 15% of those active in Gaza, have not complied and are facing suspension.

