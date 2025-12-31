Lotus Light: A Journey into India's Buddhist Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a significant cultural event on January 3, showcasing the revered Piprahwa Relics at a heritage site in Delhi. The exhibition, named 'Lotus Light: Relics of the Awakened One', draws attention to India's ancient ties to Buddhism.

The Piprahwa Relics, believed to be connected to the Buddha's mortal remains, were discovered in the late 19th century. Their public exhibition demonstrates India's ongoing efforts to safeguard its cultural heritage and promote the universal values of Buddhism, such as peace and enlightenment.

The event features curated displays that explore the historical and spiritual significance of these relics, underlining India's role in the global Buddhist community. The exposition marks a crucial moment in India's cultural diplomacy as it showcases returned sacred pieces of immense historical value.

(With inputs from agencies.)