India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Rising Violence Against Hindu Minorities

In a recent address concerning the surge of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticized the Indian government's silence on the matter. In a conversation with ANI, Jha underscored the necessity for India, as the world's largest democracy, to deliver a decisive response.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao expressed profound concern following the murder of Bajendra Biswas, a Hindu security guard, in a garment factory in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. Speaking to ANI, Rao highlighted this as the third such killing in two weeks, illustrating a perilous environment for minorities in Bangladesh.

The violent incident involved suspect Noman Mia, an Ansar member, who allegedly used a government-issued shotgun. The Indian government has expressed grave concern over the ongoing hostile conditions faced by Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh, demanding justice for affected families and urging Bangladesh to secure minority safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)