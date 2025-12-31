Left Menu

India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Rising Violence Against Hindu Minorities

India's Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha has questioned the central government's silence on the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao condemned the murder of Hindu security guard Bajendra Biswas, urging Bangladesh to ensure minority safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:36 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address concerning the surge of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticized the Indian government's silence on the matter. In a conversation with ANI, Jha underscored the necessity for India, as the world's largest democracy, to deliver a decisive response.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao expressed profound concern following the murder of Bajendra Biswas, a Hindu security guard, in a garment factory in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. Speaking to ANI, Rao highlighted this as the third such killing in two weeks, illustrating a perilous environment for minorities in Bangladesh.

The violent incident involved suspect Noman Mia, an Ansar member, who allegedly used a government-issued shotgun. The Indian government has expressed grave concern over the ongoing hostile conditions faced by Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh, demanding justice for affected families and urging Bangladesh to secure minority safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

