Left Menu

Maharashtra Clears Land for Ambadevi Temple Development

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the transfer of over three acres of land from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation to the Shri Ambadevi Temple Trust in Chikhaldara. The land swap, under Occupancy Class-II status, will facilitate developing religious tourism infrastructure. This decision was led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:18 IST
Maharashtra Clears Land for Ambadevi Temple Development
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Maharashtra cabinet has greenlit the assignment of over three acres of land in Chikhaldara to the Shri Ambadevi Temple Trust. The property, formerly allocated to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in 1975 for tourist infrastructure, had remained unutilized.

The cabinet meeting, spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, resolved to reallocate the unused land to assist in developing critical religious tourism infrastructure in the region. The transfer was made possible under Occupancy Class-II status, ensuring the land's exclusive use for religious activities.

This landmark decision promises a boost to religious tourism, fostering cultural and spiritual engagement. The Shri Ambadevi Temple Trust will now focus on advancing the Devi Point and Virat Devi temples, integrating them into the broader tourism landscape of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Digital Safety: L&T Finance Launches 'Sachet with Sachet' Initiative

Empowering Digital Safety: L&T Finance Launches 'Sachet with Sachet' Initiat...

 India
2
Government Approves Relief Package for Vodafone Idea

Government Approves Relief Package for Vodafone Idea

 India
3
AI Revolutionizes Education Amid Policy Shifts and Mental Health Concerns

AI Revolutionizes Education Amid Policy Shifts and Mental Health Concerns

 India
4
Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Operation

Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Ope...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025