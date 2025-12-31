Maharashtra Clears Land for Ambadevi Temple Development

In a significant move, the Maharashtra cabinet has greenlit the assignment of over three acres of land in Chikhaldara to the Shri Ambadevi Temple Trust. The property, formerly allocated to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in 1975 for tourist infrastructure, had remained unutilized.

The cabinet meeting, spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, resolved to reallocate the unused land to assist in developing critical religious tourism infrastructure in the region. The transfer was made possible under Occupancy Class-II status, ensuring the land's exclusive use for religious activities.

This landmark decision promises a boost to religious tourism, fostering cultural and spiritual engagement. The Shri Ambadevi Temple Trust will now focus on advancing the Devi Point and Virat Devi temples, integrating them into the broader tourism landscape of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)