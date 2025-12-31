Left Menu

Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

In Shaheen Bagh, southeast Delhi, a fire led to the death of elderly woman Fazila Kishwar, who suffered from respiratory issues. Eight people were rescued, and the fire inflicted significant damage to nearby vehicles. An inquiry is underway to determine the fire's exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:07 IST
Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman
fire
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh claimed the life of 72-year-old Fazila Kishwar, who succumbed to respiratory complications exacerbated by smoke inhalation. Eight additional residents were rescued from the inferno, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 4.41 a.m., prompting a prompt response from four fire tenders and ambulances. Swift action by the police and firefighters ensured the evacuation of the building's occupants and management of the surrounding crowd, with senior officers overseeing the operation.

The fire's aftermath saw not only the tragic loss of life but also considerable damage to vehicles parked nearby. Investigations continue into the cause of the blaze, with a focus on potential electrical faults. Legal proceedings have been initiated to address the incident comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

 India
2
BJP to Combat 'Misinformation' with VB-G RAM G Awareness Drive in Jharkhand

BJP to Combat 'Misinformation' with VB-G RAM G Awareness Drive in Jharkhand

 India
3
Generous Devotion: Guntur's Rs 1 Crore Donation to Education

Generous Devotion: Guntur's Rs 1 Crore Donation to Education

 India
4
Karnataka Bill Faces Scrutiny Amid Free Speech Concerns

Karnataka Bill Faces Scrutiny Amid Free Speech Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025