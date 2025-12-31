Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

A devastating fire in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh claimed the life of 72-year-old Fazila Kishwar, who succumbed to respiratory complications exacerbated by smoke inhalation. Eight additional residents were rescued from the inferno, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 4.41 a.m., prompting a prompt response from four fire tenders and ambulances. Swift action by the police and firefighters ensured the evacuation of the building's occupants and management of the surrounding crowd, with senior officers overseeing the operation.

The fire's aftermath saw not only the tragic loss of life but also considerable damage to vehicles parked nearby. Investigations continue into the cause of the blaze, with a focus on potential electrical faults. Legal proceedings have been initiated to address the incident comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)