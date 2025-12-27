Helipads Nearing Completion at Katra and Shiv Khori - Boost to Religious Tourism Expected

Helipads at Katra and Shiv Khori in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district are nearing completion, promising easier heli-service access for pilgrims during Maha Shivratri next year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced.

At the 11th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Sinha praised the university for its contributions to education and public welfare and called for a focus on sustainable infrastructure and advanced disaster warning research.

The L-G also noted ongoing temple constructions and proposed the establishment of an international goddess museum at Katra, coinciding with recent academic achievements and recognitions at the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)