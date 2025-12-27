Helipads Nearing Completion at Katra and Shiv Khori - Boost to Religious Tourism Expected
Helipads in Katra and Shiv Khori are nearing completion, potentially enhancing pilgrimage during Maha Shivratri 2026. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlights the need for sustainable infrastructure and urges research into disaster early-warning systems. The Vaishno Devi University is tasked with addressing local challenges through scientific solutions.
Helipads at Katra and Shiv Khori in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district are nearing completion, promising easier heli-service access for pilgrims during Maha Shivratri next year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced.
At the 11th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Sinha praised the university for its contributions to education and public welfare and called for a focus on sustainable infrastructure and advanced disaster warning research.
The L-G also noted ongoing temple constructions and proposed the establishment of an international goddess museum at Katra, coinciding with recent academic achievements and recognitions at the university.
