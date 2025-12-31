Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative for Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

New Delhi, December 31: The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), in collaboration with HS Foundation, launched a transformative entrepreneurship and innovation capacity-building program at IIT Delhi. The initiative aimed to bolster innovation ecosystems in India's tier-2 and tier-3 districts.

The event attracted 63 faculty members from 35 educational institutions across engineering, medical, veterinary, legal, and management colleges, impacting over 1.35 lakh students through their educators. The involvement of Rastriya Swayemsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad facilitated participation.

The program's core objective was to create functional incubation cells within participating colleges. The three-day residential workshop covered problem identification, funding, and technology transfer, with FITT-IIT Delhi extending mentorship. Ashish Dhar Dwivedi and Ankit Saxena underscored the initiative's potential to democratize innovation in India beyond urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)