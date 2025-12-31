Left Menu

India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 visit to Sri Lanka marked significant progress in bilateral relations and military cooperation amid Sri Lanka's economic recovery. India's USD 4.5 billion financial aid and Operation Sagar Bandhu following the tropical cyclone positively impacted Sri Lanka's disaster preparedness and infrastructure restoration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025 showcased enhanced bilateral ties as India furthered military cooperation with the island nation, which is slowly emerging from economic turmoil. With a historic defense pact now in place, both countries recognized their security interdependence.

India's timely financial aid to Sri Lanka, amounting to USD 4.5 billion, supported the nation's efforts to recover from a severe economic crisis. Amid natural disasters, India exemplified its Neighbourhood First Policy by launching Operation Sagar Bandhu, delivering essential relief during the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

Despite progress, political challenges persist in Sri Lanka, with the government's efforts against corruption drawing criticism. The controversial arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe exemplifies the complex dynamics facing the current administration. With looming elections and ongoing recovery needs, the year ahead may prove pivotal for Sri Lanka's political landscape.

