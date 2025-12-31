Left Menu

Ancient Marathi Stone Inscription Unearthed in Konkan Region

A historical forum has announced the discovery of an ancient stone inscription in Dapoli, Ratnagiri. The inscribed stone, reportedly dating back to 1052 AD, highlights the aristocratic use of Marathi and Devanagari script. The Archaeological Survey of India has been approached for further research.

A historical breakthrough has been made by the Konkan History Congress, which declared the discovery of an ancient Marathi stone inscription in Dapoli, situated in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The historic find was located on a private plot along the Kotjai river, approximately 20 km from Dapoli town.

This significant discovery, fascinatingly adorned with carvings of the sun and moon, is claimed to date back to 1052 AD. According to Pravin Kadam from the organization, this artifact offers substantial proof of the nobility of the Marathi language and indicates the early use of the Devanagari script in the Konkan region.

The Konkan History Congress has petitioned the Archaeological Survey of India, the leading authority for archaeological research in the nation, to conduct a detailed study on the stone inscription to unravel more insights into its historical context.

