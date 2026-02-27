Turbulent Markets: Tech Valuations, Geopolitics, and Unexpected Twists

As global markets brace for another tumultuous day, concerns over technology company valuations have set a risk-averse mood, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions.

Nvidia's impressive results fell short in a sector demanding nothing less than excellence. The yen and U.S. Treasuries gained, indicating investor caution, as crude prices ticked upward amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Meanwhile, political hotspots simmered with Pakistan's military actions against Taliban targets and China's tensions with the Philippines. On the U.S. domestic front, a bizarre error saw the military mistakenly target its drone. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer grappled with a local electoral setback.