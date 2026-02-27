Delhi Court Rejects CBI Chargesheet in Excise Policy Scam

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has opted not to take cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet concerning the alleged corruption in the excise policy scam. The chargesheet faced rejection due to its lack of adequate supporting evidence, according to the Special Judge Jitendra Singh.

This decision led to the discharge of notable political figures, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others. The court's decision highlights critical gaps in the chargesheet's framework.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting a probe into purported corruption linked to the formulation and execution of the AAP government's scrapped excise policy, marking a notable case in regional governance.

