Legal Battle Shrouds 'The Kerala Story 2' Release

The controversy surrounding the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' has taken a legal turn. The Kerala High Court was informed on Friday that ticket bookings were progressing despite a stay order on the film's release.

Petitioners Sreedev Namboodiri and Freddy Francis argued that the film producer attempted to bypass the stay by appealing to a division bench, but no interim order allowing the release was issued. This development has sparked concerns of unauthorized screenings.

The stay was initially granted due to concerns over the film's potential to foster communal disharmony. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas expressed that the censor board showed a lack of legal scrutiny, warranting further examination by higher authorities.