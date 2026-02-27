Left Menu

Legal Battle Shrouds 'The Kerala Story 2' Release

Despite a high court stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2,' ticket bookings continued, causing potential legal complications. Petitioners alerted the court, fearing unauthorized screenings. The stay was due to concerns about the film's potential to incite communal disharmony, pending higher authority review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:09 IST
The controversy surrounding the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' has taken a legal turn. The Kerala High Court was informed on Friday that ticket bookings were progressing despite a stay order on the film's release.

Petitioners Sreedev Namboodiri and Freddy Francis argued that the film producer attempted to bypass the stay by appealing to a division bench, but no interim order allowing the release was issued. This development has sparked concerns of unauthorized screenings.

The stay was initially granted due to concerns over the film's potential to foster communal disharmony. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas expressed that the censor board showed a lack of legal scrutiny, warranting further examination by higher authorities.

