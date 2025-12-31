Calendar Controversy: Deity Misplacement Stirs Outrage in Odisha

The Jagannath temple authorities in Puri, Odisha, faced significant backlash following the release of a calendar depicting the temple's deities in incorrect positions. The 2026 calendar featured an image sourced from a century-old painting, leading to controversy over its accuracy and sensitivity.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) issued an apology, explaining the photograph's origins from a palm leaf manuscript collected from the Odisha State Museum. Nonetheless, statewide outrage ensued, prompting the suspension of calendar sales and raising questions about the administration's oversight.

Political parties across the spectrum, including the BJD and Congress, sharply criticized the inaccuracies, highlighting the impact on Odia cultural identity. They stressed the significance of accurate representations in preserving the tradition and respect towards the revered deities and the famous Rath Yatra procession.

