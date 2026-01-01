Mizoram Ushers in New Year with Traditions and Restrictions

Mizoram welcomed the New Year with a blend of religious fervor and traditional celebrations on Thursday, decking the state with community feasts and church services.

As part of these celebrations, Thanksgiving ceremonies, worship services, prayers, and congregational singing filled the churches across the Christian-majority state. While some congregations held events in villages and small towns on Thursday, others planned feasts for Friday, culminating the two-day festivities.

The government organized a tourism event at Sakawrhmuituai Hills to watch the last sunset of 2025 as efforts to promote winter tourism continue. Unlike past years, Mizoram banned firecrackers and other pyrotechnics to ensure a peaceful celebration, and police reported no related incidents or disturbances during the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)