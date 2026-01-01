Delhi Gears Up for AI Impact Summit with Citywide Revamp

With the 'AI Impact Summit' set to take place in Delhi, the Public Works Department is orchestrating a comprehensive transformation around Bharat Mandapam, IGI airport, and key tourist spots, officials revealed on Thursday.

The Delhi government has mandated that the PWD and other civic agencies elevate arrangements to exceed benchmarks established during the G-20 Summit.

According to a PWD official, the Delhi chief secretary has instructed that meticulous arrangements covering security, traffic, dignitary movement, cleanliness, road conditions, signage, lighting, and preparations at prominent tourist and market areas be implemented as part of the revamp plan.

The international summit is scheduled for February 15 to 20, with Bharat Mandapam hosting the main inauguration summit on February 19, along with numerous bilateral meetings.

The summit is expected to attract various heads of state, foreign delegates, prominent international organization leaders, and AI industry executives, including CEOs of leading AI companies, with their families to Delhi, necessitating that arrangements surpass those during the G-20 summit.

The action plan emphasizes the upkeep of PWD-managed roads and footpaths by addressing potholes, fixing missing signs, mending damaged grilles, enhancing central verges, and eliminating dark spots for improved safety and infrastructure quality.

Charged with preparing areas around Bharat Mandapam, PWD is responsible for pre-event activities and bilateral engagements around sites like Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, and major hotels, also enhancing routes to tourist landmarks like Qutub Minar and Red Fort.

A control room at PWD headquarters, manned by a nodal officer, will coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth summit arrangements.