Mumbai on the Brink: Congress Unveils Vision for Corruption-Free Governance
Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress president, unveiled the party's vision for the 2024 BMC polls focusing on eradicating corruption and ensuring transparent governance. She criticized the current administration's failures, including ineffective urban planning and financial mismanagement. The Congress plans to enhance civic infrastructure and promote policies for a 'progressive Mumbai'.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has launched the party's vision for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, promising to eradicate corruption and deliver transparent governance.
At a media briefing, Gaikwad criticized the existing Mahayuti administration—comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—accusing them of plundering Mumbaikars' rights and municipal funds, resulting in stalled services and governance lapses over several years.
Highlighting the dismal civic performance with only 38% success from 2017 to 2022, she accused the ruling coalition of financial misuse, uncontrolled air pollution, and significant losses at the BEST. Gaikwad promised a forward-looking agenda, emphasizing expanded public transport, water supply enhancement, free health cards, and strengthened urban policies.
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over BJP Civic Poll Ticket Distribution in Nashik
Sajad Gani Lone Criticizes 'Saga of Betrayal' in J&K Governance
Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of Opposing Marathi Leadership in BMC
Dilip Ghosh's Potential Return in West Bengal BJP's Election Drive
Independent Uprising: Party Loyalty in Question as BJP Faces Rebellion