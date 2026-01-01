Drone Warfare Escalates: Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Power Infrastructure

In a concerning escalation of hostilities, Russia launched a major drone attack damaging power infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy characterized the assault as a deliberate wartime move, targeting energy facilities in seven oblasts overnight.

Concurrently, Russia accused Ukraine of executing a drone strike in a Russian-held Kherson area, reportedly killing 24 civilians, including a child. Ukrainian forces, previously accusing Russia of numerous civilian fatalities, have yet to respond to these allegations.

Amidst these tensions, Zelenskiy underscored the urgent need for accelerated air defense shipments from Western allies. A meeting with U.S. President Trump has yielded progress toward a peace framework, though post-conflict territorial control remains unresolved.

