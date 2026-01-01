Abhishek Banerjee Hits the Road: TMC's Report Card Rally Begins

As West Bengal prepares for its assembly elections, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, is set to hit the streets. Beginning Friday, Banerjee will present the Mamata Banerjee government's accomplishments over the past 14 years to the public.

In a statement on social media, TMC introduced Banerjee's slogan, 'Jotoi koro hamla, abar jitbe Bangla,' translating to 'how much you may attack, Bengal will emerge victorious again.' The post emphasized Banerjee's unwavering leadership in defending Bengal's rights and dignity.

Banerjee announced plans to engage with the public through roadshows, meetings, and interactions, highlighting the party's progress in healthcare, industrialization, and sports since 2011. He criticized the Election Commission's voter roll revision and pledged legal action against discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)