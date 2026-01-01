Assam's Bold Move: Land Rights for Tea Workers Sparks Debate

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, issued a stark warning to tea garden owners, threatening to pull incentives if they resist efforts to grant land rights to their workers. The announcement, made during a recent interaction with journalists, outlines a significant policy shift aimed at dismantling historic inequalities in land ownership.

The initiative comes ahead of upcoming elections and aims to provide housing ownership to laborers, correcting what Sarma describes as a 'historic mistake.' The law, termed the 'Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holdings (Amendment) Act, 2025,' seeks to redistribute land in tea estates to their workforce, acknowledging their long-standing contributions.

Despite the legislative push, skepticism remains. Assam Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi questioned the timing and motivations behind the law, hinting at potential electoral motivations. Nonetheless, the state government stands firm, prepared to reconsider a significant Rs 150 crore in annual incentives should resistance from tea garden owners persist.

