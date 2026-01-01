Reviving Heritage: Chhattisgarh's Transformational Journey

In a significant stride towards preserving cultural heritage, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Bhoramdev Corridor project. Set in Kabirdham district, the initiative focuses on conserving the historic Bhoramdev Temple, often referred to as the 'Khajuraho of Chhattisgarh.'

The project, funded with Rs 146 crore under the Central government's Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, aims to amplify Chhattisgarh's cultural and tourism appeal. Chief Minister Sai emphasized the temple's importance in showcasing India's unity in diversity, drawing parallels to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

Efforts to eradicate Naxalism, alongside infrastructural developments, are reshaping Chhattisgarh. With increased investment and employment opportunities in tourism, the state is on a path to becoming a major center for religion and spirituality, invigorating the economy and reinforcing national security.