New Year Devotion: Record Pilgrimage at Vaishno Devi Shrine

On New Year's Day, Jammu and Kashmir's Vaishno Devi shrine experienced an unprecedented influx of over 45,000 devotees, seeking blessings for the year ahead. The surge prompted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to temporarily halt the yatra registration process.

A senior board official confirmed that 45,975 pilgrims offered prayers at the holy cave, highlighting the immense faith and determination of visitors braving the cold.

Despite long queues on Trikuta hills, the spirit of devotion was palpable as pilgrims from across the nation chanted 'Jai Mata Di'. Among them, Rohit Santoshi from Madhya Pradesh expressed his belief that starting the year with divine blessings would ensure peace and prosperity.