New Year Devotion: Record Pilgrimage at Vaishno Devi Shrine

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district saw over 45,000 devotees on New Year's day, causing the temporary suspension of yatra registration. Devotees endured long queues amid cold conditions to pay homage, expressing hopes for peace and prosperity in the coming year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On New Year's Day, Jammu and Kashmir's Vaishno Devi shrine experienced an unprecedented influx of over 45,000 devotees, seeking blessings for the year ahead. The surge prompted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to temporarily halt the yatra registration process.

A senior board official confirmed that 45,975 pilgrims offered prayers at the holy cave, highlighting the immense faith and determination of visitors braving the cold.

Despite long queues on Trikuta hills, the spirit of devotion was palpable as pilgrims from across the nation chanted 'Jai Mata Di'. Among them, Rohit Santoshi from Madhya Pradesh expressed his belief that starting the year with divine blessings would ensure peace and prosperity.

