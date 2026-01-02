Left Menu

Historic Milestone: Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York City's First South Asian and Muslim Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, a politician of Indian-origin, was sworn in as New York City's first South Asian and Muslim mayor. In a symbolic ceremony at the old City Hall subway station, Mamdani's election marks a significant milestone in representation, promising hope and inclusion for New Yorkers.

Updated: 02-01-2026 00:38 IST
Indian-origin politician Zohran Mamdani made history as he was sworn in as the first South Asian and Muslim mayor of New York City on Thursday. His groundbreaking inauguration began with a private ceremony held at the stroke of the new year, followed by a public swearing-in administered by Senator Bernie Sanders outside City Hall.

In a symbolic nod to New York's rich history, Mamdani chose the old City Hall subway station for his initial oath-taking. This venue, he stated, reflected a bygone era's ambition to build a city both beautiful and transformative for its working people, a vision he aims to revive for today's New York.

Mamdani's election victory in November was a historic triumph over prominent contenders. In his defiant victory speech, he championed immigration, marginalized political dynasties, and spotlighted hope over tyranny. The son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and esteemed academic Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran moved from Uganda to NYC at age seven, becoming a U.S. citizen in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

