Saina Nehwal Praises Fellow Athlete-Politician in Bihar

Saina Nehwal, the legendary badminton player, reminisced about her victory in Bihar's national tournament and expressed her admiration for Bihar's sports minister, Shreyasi Singh. The 35-year-old praised Singh's efforts to enhance sports infrastructure in the state, highlighting their past collaborations in events like the Commonwealth Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:44 IST
Saina Nehwal Praises Fellow Athlete-Politician in Bihar
Saina Nehwal
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary badminton player Saina Nehwal shared her warm connection with Bihar, where she secured her first national tournament victory. She expressed her admiration for Shreyasi Singh, a renowned athlete turned politician, who is now the sports minister in the state.

Nehwal was in Patna and briefly spoke with journalists about her fond memories of winning the women's singles title in 2007. She applauded Singh for her dedication to improving Bihar's sports infrastructure.

Nehwal also acknowledged the extensive sports talent in Bihar and praised Singh's efforts to nurture it alongside her team. Singh, a seasoned shooter and second-term MLA, serves in Nitish Kumar's cabinet, working to uplift the state's sports scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

