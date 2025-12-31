Left Menu

High-Profile Legal Drama: Bollywood, Politicians, and Corporates in Delhi High Court Spotlight

In 2025, the Delhi High Court became a focal point of legal battles involving Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and corporate giants. Cases ranged from personality rights protection to major controversies like the probable impeachment of a judge and disputes involving expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar and the National Herald case.

In a dramatic year for the Delhi High Court, an array of high-profile cases engulfed the judicial corridors involving Bollywood celebrities, prominent politicians, and corporate titans. The court was sought after by famed personalities such as actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, for safeguarding their personality and publicity rights against unauthorized exploitation.

The controversy reached a zenith with the impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma over allegations of corruption, while crucial rulings concerning expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar's conviction were also at the forefront. Concurrently, the judiciary confronted complex ordinances relating to public figures such as Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani, amidst appeals for transparency.

Further legal battles unfolded with corporates like Apple Inc and Indigo Airlines challenging financial directives and customs duties, respectively. The court's denouncement of mandatory service charges in the hospitality sector added another significant ruling, shaping public and corporate practices alike.

