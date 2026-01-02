Left Menu

Grand Celebrations Mark Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Day

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has outlined elaborate plans for Uttar Pradesh Day, from January 24 to 26. Events include cultural programs, competitions, and honors for achievers. Celebrations extend to areas with significant UP diaspora and other districts, showcasing local talent and promoting ODOP products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-01-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 01:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has meticulously reviewed the preparations for Uttar Pradesh Day, urging a grand celebration from January 24 to 26. The chief event will occur at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, with additional celebrations in districts and states with notable UP communities abroad.

Adityanath emphasized the inclusion of cultural and theatrical acts related to iconic figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The celebrations aim to foster community spirit, boasting a lineup of competitions in music, dance, and theatre across local, divisional, and state levels.

The program will honor Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman awardees, among others, alongside showcasing ODOP and GI-tagged items. The Chief Minister's agenda highlights local artists and urges prominent celebrations in places with significant UP migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

