Emperor Naruhito's New Year's Address: A Peacemaking Tradition

Emperor Naruhito of Japan, alongside his family, welcomed a throng of well-wishers at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo with a New Year's greeting.

Standing beside Empress Masako and other royal family members, Naruhito extended his New Year wishes to the assembled crowd, highlighting the continuing popularity of the imperial family.

In his address, Naruhito emphasized the need for global peace, referencing ongoing conflicts worldwide and recent natural disasters. The presence of Princess Aiko and other family members underscored debates on succession laws.

