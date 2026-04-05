Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dominating Victory in IPL Thriller

In a captivating IPL showdown, Royal Challengers Bengaluru overpowered Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs. Skipper Tim David, alongside Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, delivered devastating knocks, elevating RCB to an imposing total of 250 for three.

CSK, grappling with underwhelming performances, crumbled at 207 all out despite Sarfaraz Khan's hard-fought half-century. Pacer Jacob Duffy triggered early setbacks, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrated his 200th IPL wicket. Patidar and David ensured their dominance, adding crucial runs towards the end.

RCB's victory marked a notable second win, while CSK faced its third straight loss, highlighting the disparities within their lineup and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)